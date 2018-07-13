Iran plans to grow pineapples in disadvantaged areas – minister

13 July 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran suspends electricity export to Armenia, official says
Oil&Gas 11:00
Afghanistan, Spain turning to major rivals for Iranian saffron – official
Economy news 12 July 17:19
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to launch container shipments with Iranian ports (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 July 14:49
Which countries may get relief from US sanctions on Iran?
Oil&Gas 12 July 11:28
Will Iran’s oil sales via stock exchange be effective?
Commentary 12 July 11:22
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 July 18:52
Latest
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan may create new border free trade zone
Economy news 11:19
Turkmenistan to acquire drilling and geophysical equipment
Tenders 11:14
South Korea to invest in implementation of blockchain technology in Uzbekistan
ICT 11:09
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:08
Iran suspends electricity export to Armenia, official says
Oil&Gas 11:00
KazPrime indicator value for July 13
Economy news 10:59
Turkmenistan to establish State Commission for Food Security
Turkmenistan 10:57
MIGA issues $1.1b in guarantees to support TANAP
Oil&Gas 10:31
Person accused of killing police officer in Ganja eliminated
Politics 10:21