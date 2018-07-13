Deposits of population in Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank grow

13 July 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Assets of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank as of July 1, 2018 amounted to 3.5 billion manats, the bank said in a message July 13.

The volume of the Bank’s loan portfolio reached 1.3 billion manats, according to the message.

The total amount of customer deposits in Kapital Bank as of April 1, 2018 was 2.8 billion manats. The amount of deposits of the population was 1.1 billion manats, showing the growth of this indicator by 264 million manats.

As of July 1, 2018, the aggregate capital of Kapital Bank after tax deductions was 244.5 million manats, while the authorized capital was 185.9 million manats.

Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These ratings are among the highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

Kapital Bank, having the biggest branch network in Azerbaijan, is at the service of customers with 95 branches and 7 departments. For more detailed information about the Bank’s products and services, please refer to www.kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Center or the Bank’s various social network pages.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 13)

