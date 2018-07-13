Uzbekistan on verge of big time land reform

13 July 2018 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

It is proposed to hand over non-agricultural lands in Uzbekistan to private ownership for economic use, UzDaily news agency reported.

This proposal has been included in the draft strategy of Uzbekistan’s innovative development until 2021.

The document also proposes to ensure execution of the rights to use agricultural land.

The authors of the document note that this will create the opportunity to turn the land into capital, as well as reduce transaction costs and uncertainty.

