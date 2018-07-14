Prices in car market of Baku decrease

14 July 2018 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The average price in the car market of Baku was 27,084 manats in June 2018, Nusret Ibrahimov, director general of the MBA Group consulting company and real estate expert, told Trend.

He said the average price in the car market decreased by 10.34 percent compared to the previous month.

In June 2018, 1,355 cars were put up for sale in the automobile market of Baku, he added.

"The portfolio of offers in the car market decreased 36.5 percent compared to the previous month," he said. "The majority of cars offered for sale – 85.9 percent are cars with gasoline engine. The average price of cars of this category was 26,882 manats. Diesel cars made up 14.1 percent of the proposals; the average price of such cars was 28,314 manats. The share of cars with automatic transmission was 71.44 percent, with an average cost of 34,039 manats. The share of cars with a manual transmission was 28.56 percent, with an average price of 9,690 manats."

Ibrahimov said the average mileage of cars in the market in June 2018 was almost 175,760 kilometers, with an increase by 2.39 percent over the month. The average age of cars was 12 years, he added.

The expert added that the average annual wear of cars offered in the market was 4.49 percent.

"At the same time, the average annual wear of cars under five years of age was 9.92 percent, from 5 to 10 years – 6.99 percent and from 10 to 15 years – 6.83 percent," Ibrahimov said.

