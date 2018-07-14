Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
July 11
|
1.7
|
July 5
|
1.7
|
July 12
|
1.7
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
July 13
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0175 manats or 0.8754 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9913 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 2
|
1.9798
|
July 9
|
1.9992
|
July 3
|
1.9776
|
July 10
|
1.9960
|
July 4
|
1.9828
|
July 11
|
1.9937
|
July 5
|
1.9817
|
July 12
|
1.9859
|
July 6
|
1.9872
|
July 13
|
1.9817
|
Average weekly
|
1.98182
|
Average weekly
|
1.9913
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0004 manat or 1.487 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02722manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 2
|
0.027
|
July 9
|
0.0269
|
July 3
|
0.0268
|
July 10
|
0.0272
|
July 4
|
0.0269
|
July 11
|
0.0274
|
July 5
|
0.0269
|
July 12
|
0.0273
|
July 6
|
0.0269
|
July 13
|
0.0273
|
Average weekly
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.02722
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0224 manats or 6.0118 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35838 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 2
|
0.3670
|
July 9
|
0.3726
|
July 3
|
0.3679
|
July 10
|
0.3595
|
July 4
|
0.3638
|
July 11
|
0.3604
|
July 5
|
0.3630
|
July 12
|
0.3492
|
July 6
|
0.3691
|
July 13
|
0.3502
|
Average weekly
|
0.36616
|
Average weekly
|
0.35838
