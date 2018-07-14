Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

14 July 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 2

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 3

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 4

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 5

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 6

1.7

July 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0175 manats or 0.8754 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9913 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 2

1.9798

July 9

1.9992

July 3

1.9776

July 10

1.9960

July 4

1.9828

July 11

1.9937

July 5

1.9817

July 12

1.9859

July 6

1.9872

July 13

1.9817

Average weekly

1.98182

Average weekly

1.9913

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0004 manat or 1.487 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02722manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 2

0.027

July 9

0.0269

July 3

0.0268

July 10

0.0272

July 4

0.0269

July 11

0.0274

July 5

0.0269

July 12

0.0273

July 6

0.0269

July 13

0.0273

Average weekly

0.0269

Average weekly

0.02722

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0224 manats or 6.0118 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35838 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 2

0.3670

July 9

0.3726

July 3

0.3679

July 10

0.3595

July 4

0.3638

July 11

0.3604

July 5

0.3630

July 12

0.3492

July 6

0.3691

July 13

0.3502

Average weekly

0.36616

Average weekly

0.35838

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 16
Economy news 13 July 17:14
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 13
Economy news 12 July 17:13
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 11 July 17:41
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 12
Economy news 11 July 17:12
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 11
Economy news 10 July 17:13
Azerbaijan sees rise in volume of payment card transactions
Economy news 10 July 15:15
Latest
Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions
Kazakhstan 11:02
North American oil prices up on July 13
Oil&Gas 11:01
SsangYong to open first factory in Iran
Business 10:56
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 14
Business 10:40
Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value
Economy news 10:29
Coal production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:27
Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants
Kazakhstan 10:03
Iran improves its rank in Global Innovation Index
Business 09:57
Azerbaijani judges to assess performances of gymnasts at Youth Olympic Games
Society 09:47