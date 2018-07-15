Azerbaijani SMEs to get financing via new tool from Pasha Bank

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani PASHA Bank’s new tool - Supply Chain Finance, will help greatly facilitate the entry of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) into financial resources, the Director of the Department of the Bank for work with SMEs Alexander Golovko told reporters in Baku.

He said, this tool is part of the new strategy of the bank, designed for 2018-2020. It allows SME clients to receive financing in a short time, without the availability of collateral and at fairly low interest rates.

"As part of portfolio development during the strategic period from 2018 to 2020, we have slightly revised the portfolio development tactics. And we want to actively develop the Supply Chain Finance tool. This system includes the interaction of the client who receives the financing, and the buyer who buys this product from the supplier. A kind of triangle - a supplier, a buyer and the bank factor. All of them benefit from the use of Supply Chain Finance", said Golovko.

He said that the rates for this product, on average, are lower by 2-3 percentage points than via the standard credit line. In general, Supply Chain Finance is more attractive for SMEs than the usual credit line.

"Basically, this product is aimed at financing areas related to the supply of goods or services. It will not be able to cover that part of the SME business that works with the retail sector, for example, restaurants, cafes, where the clients of entrepreneurs are final retail consumers of course, a more convenient and more understandable and traditional mechanism will be a standard credit line. But for the category of entrepreneurs who sell their goods to large businesses, this is an ideal tool. We can note the oil and gas sector, where we have many customers, telecommunications and construction. One of the most popular destinations is supermarkets. Separately, we can also select the sphere of services," said Golovko.

At the same time, the allocation of funding does not depend on the current financial state of the client, he noted.

"For instance, we are approached by a small client who has a major contract with a potential buyer. The size of the contract is much bigger than the size of the business that the entrepreneur currently has. In this case, he can get financing, that is, liquidity for the execution of this contract. If he applies for a traditional credit line, he will be refused, because the bank will consider its current level of financial condition. Moreover, in the case of Supply Chain Finance, we do not set one limit, which limits the seller to all buyers", Golovko said.

