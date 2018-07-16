New BSTDB president assumes duties

16 July 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Following a proposal by the Government of the Russian Federation, the BSTDB Board of Governors appointed Mr. Dmitry Pankin as President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank for a period of four years starting on July 16, 2018, said a message from BSTDB.

Pankin is replacing Ihsan Ugur Delikanli, who has run the Bank since July 2014.

Pankin is a Russian national, born in 1957. He graduated from the Economic Faculty of St. Petersburg State University and holds a PhD degree in Economics. He has also completed professional development courses at Bocconi University in Milan and at the City University Business School in London.

In 1999-2000, Dmitry Pankin headed a department at the Unified Energy System of Russia, the national electric power holding company. In 2000-2003, he was Chairman of the Board at the St. Petersburg Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In 2004 he joined the Department of International Financial Relations, Public Debt and Public Financial Assets at the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and held progressively more responsible positions before becoming Deputy Minister of Finance in 2008. In 2011-2013, he headed the Federal Financial Markets Service of the Russian Federation. Pankin was reappointed Deputy Minister of Finance in 2013 and also became the Governor for the Russian Federation at BSTDB, until he took the position of Chairman of the Management Board at the Eurasian Development Bank in 2015, where he worked until the end of 2017.

The BSTDB was established by Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Armenia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

BSTDB supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries. The authorized capital of the Bank is EUR 3.45 billion. BSTDB is rated long-term “A-” by Standard and Poor’s and “A2” by Moody’s.

