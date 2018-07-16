Construction trust in Tashkent transferred to city's administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Construction trust number 12 in Tashkent was transformed from a limited liability company into a joint stock company and transferred to the city administration, "News of Uzbekistan" reported, referring to the relevant decree of the government.

The increase in the statutory fund of the construction company, as follows from the document, is made by writing off the existing debt on tax payments to the state budget with the formation of a state share of at least 51 percent. The city administration of Tashkent is entrusted to exercise the functions of a shareholder on behalf of the state.

For the period of its activity and up until now, the "Trust 12" is active on the country's construction market. Its subdivisions carry out construction, reconstruction and overhaul of buildings and structures of industrial, civil, administrative and housing purposes.

As a general contractor, the trust fulfills orders financed by centralized means: public capital investments and equated funds (up to 90 percent of the total) including turnkey projects.

Among these are the Navoi National Library (2011), the Bunyodkor stadium (2012), the Minor mosque (2014), the HYATT Regency Tashkent hotel (2016).

