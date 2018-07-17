Uzbekistan likely to supply fruits, vegetables directly to Russian region

17 July 2018 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan made a proposal to organize direct deliveries of fruits and vegetables to the Irkutsk region, reported the regional government after the meeting of the Governor Sergey Levchenko with the representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities of Uzbekistan.

Now vehicles with vegetables and fruits from Uzbekistan arrive in Novosibirsk to pass customs clearance and then enter the wholesale market, where Irkutsk-based enterprises purchase products. Direct contacts with Irkutsk enterprises are supposed to enable fast delivery of fruits and vegetables, reported Podrobno.uz

“We are here to restore old ties. We ask you to solve with supplies, first of all, onion, and the whole range of fruits and vegetables under direct contracts, with consideration of social structures whenever possible. We are interested in developing bilateral trade,” said First Deputy Head of the Administration of Surkhandarya region Tura Bobolov.

The Irkutsk governor instructed the relevant ministries and the Rosselkhoznadzor to resolve the issue of direct supplies.

Previously, it was impossible to set up direct deliveries to poor transport and logistics infrastructure, the lack of terminals for spoiling products, and customs clearance, which took up to three days.

Now it has been reduced to 24 hours, while transport and logistics problems have been solved. Customs office in Irkutsk carries out clearance of supplies from Central Asia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cotton yarn - main export product of light industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:52
Uzbekistan exempts individual entrepreneurs from paying some taxes
Economy news 12:16
Uzbekistan changes flights due to closure of international airport
Tourism 11:37
Uzbekistan to start insuring unemployed people
Uzbekistan 11:32
Uzbekistan to extend co-op agreement with EU
Economy news 11:21
Uzbekistan introduces soft loans for small businesses, agricultural sector
Economy news 10:53
Latest
Cotton yarn - main export product of light industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:52
Iranian pilot arrested after revealing safety lapses
Society 12:44
Kazakh foreign minister announces date and place of summit of Caspian countries
Politics 12:41
Memorandum of Cooperation signed between AzerTelecom and STEP Computer Academy
Business 12:38
FAO foresees joint projects with Azerbaijan in new areas (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:36
FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:27
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan use over half of preferential loans in 2018 (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:20
Uzbekistan exempts individual entrepreneurs from paying some taxes
Economy news 12:16
FAO highlights huge potential to boost co-op with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency in other spheres (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:59