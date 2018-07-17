PASHA Bank integrating its digital platform with Ministry of Taxes' database

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank is integrating its digital platform in the framework of the Supply Chain Finance tool with databases of government agencies, particularly, with the Ministry of Taxes, the Director of the Department of the Bank for work with SMEs Alexander Golovko told reporters in Baku.

"We are actively working towards the integration of this platform with government data sources. This allows to automatically obtain the necessary information from these systems. Thus, the client does not need to visit state structures and receive documents to allocate funding to the bank. In general, all transactions within Supply Chain Finance will be confirmed in this system, and the client will not need to take business documents to the bank. The bank itself will take all the necessary steps. This reduces the risk of errors, loss or damage of documents. And such transparent relations enable the bank to better assess risks at the level of the entire loan portfolio. In our digital platform, we use the Electronic Data Interchange standard," said Golovko.

Until the end of this year, the process of reviewing the limit within Supply Chain Finance will switch to electronic format, he said.

"Usually, the limit is established within 3-5 days, and then the client needs to provide an invoice, or a contract to receive financing. The limit is set for one year. The format of the revision of the limit is quite simple and by the end of the year it will be conducted through a digital platform. It will be a pure formality for the client, because the system itself will look at the volume of work of this supplier with customers, and consider factors related to documents, invoices, contracts",noted Golovko.

He said that this system is the most convenient and accessible for representatives of SMEs.

"The problem of access to finance today is quite relevant. In our case, Supply Chain Finance can become the main source of financing for SMEs, because it is quite simple and effective for both the bank and the client. For this product, we expect growth of 150-200 percent per year. In general, for us, the development of SMEs as the driver of the economy is a strategic task",said Golovko.

