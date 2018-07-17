Uzbekistan to extend co-op agreement with EU

17 July 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The European Union and Uzbekistan have begun negotiations on a new agreement on the expanded partnership that will cover such areas as political dialogue and reforms, the rule of law, justice, freedom and security, human rights, migration, trade, and economic and sustainable development in Uzbekistan, “Podrobno.uz” reported.

The Council of the European Union on July 16 approved the proposal of the European Commission to conclude a new agreement, which will replace the current agreement of 1999.

The new agreement will promote the development of a favorable business and investment environment. It will also ensure cooperation on foreign policy issues and global challenges, such as climate change, corruption and the fight against terrorism.

“In recent years, Uzbekistan has demonstrated significant progress in implementing reforms aimed at cooperation with Central Asian countries and international partners, strengthening security and stability in the region, and improving human rights work. Within the framework of the expanded partnership agreement, the European Union is ready to support this positive momentum and bring bilateral relations to a new level in the interests of both the EU and Uzbekistan”, the message said.

The national program for EU assistance to Uzbekistan for 2014-2020 has a total budget of 168 million euros. To date, with the assistance of the EU, 25 projects have been implemented in the country for a total amount of more than 100 million euros.

Of these, 15 national projects totaling 69.4 million euros are of economic and social development, education, water management and improving the waste management system, improve living conditions in rural areas, support entrepreneurship in remote areas and develop tourism.

In addition, Uzbekistan receives EU assistance in 10 regional projects for a total of 33.6 million euros in education (Erasmus +), business and tourism development and other areas.

