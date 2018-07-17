Iran’s new flower export terminal nearly completed - official

Tehran, Iran, July 137

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The head of Tehran Flower Producers and Exports Association said Iran’s new flower and plant export terminal has reached 80 percent of progress and will soon become operational in the Iranian capital.

"The export terminal is under construction and is 80 percent complete," Gholamhossein Soltan-Mohammadi said, ISNA news agency reported.

Calling on the government to increase its support for the country’s flower industry and cultivators, he said, "We are still facing some problems (with the completion of the terminal)".

About 200 billion rials ($4.76 million) have been allocated from the National Development Fund of Iran for building and equipping the flower and plant export terminal.

The terminal is located in the Ahmadabad-e Mostofi District of Eslamshahr County in southwest Tehran, near the Imam Khomeini International Airport, which facilitates flower and plant exports.

Iran is the world’s 10th biggest producer of flower and plants, though the country has only a 0.3 percent share in global export markets, making it the 107th flower exporter.

Experts believe the country’s meager share in export markets is rooted in poor standards, high production costs and lack of mechanization.

Iran’s ornamental flower and plant industry has a turnover of over 110 trillion rials ($2.26 billion) per year.

Some 2.5 billion cut flowers were harvested in the country last year.

