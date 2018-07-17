Azerbaijan implements over 90% of work in "road map" of national economy (UPDATE)

17 July 2018 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Trend:

State institutions in Azerbaijan have implemented 92 percent of the measures reflected in the "Strategic road map for the development of the national economy", Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at a press conference July 17.

Gasimli noted that, the level of implementation of measures is 86 percent according to the results of 2017, 12 percent of the measures have been implemented partially, and two percent – have not been implemented.

In 2017, within the first goal of the Strategic Roadmap for the Future of the National Economy - strengthening fiscal sustainability and adopting a stable monetary policy - 67 percent of the work was fully implemented, 25 percent partially implemented, and 8 percent not implemented.

For the second goal (Reforms in state enterprises and privatization in general), 71 percent of the work was fully implemented, and 29 percent was implemented partially.

The third goal (development of human capital) was implemented by 100 percent, while the fourth goal (development of a favorable business environment) was implemented by 94 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Consular dep't of Bulgarian embassy in Baku won't work for 15 days
Society 18:24
TAP accounts for largest part of investments made by Spanish company
Oil&Gas 18:24
Business - basis of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral co-op, minister says
Economy news 18:16
Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person
ICT 17:48
Agency for Competition to be created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:45
Latest
Azerbaijani president approves execution of SOFAZ’s 2017 budget
Politics 19:43
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve
Politics 19:36
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build highway in Gabala district
Politics 19:30
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 19:12
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47