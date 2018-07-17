Azerbaijan implements over 90% of work in "road map" of national economy (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

State institutions in Azerbaijan have implemented 92 percent of the measures reflected in the "Strategic road map for the development of the national economy", Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at a press conference July 17.

Gasimli noted that, the level of implementation of measures is 86 percent according to the results of 2017, 12 percent of the measures have been implemented partially, and two percent – have not been implemented.

In 2017, within the first goal of the Strategic Roadmap for the Future of the National Economy - strengthening fiscal sustainability and adopting a stable monetary policy - 67 percent of the work was fully implemented, 25 percent partially implemented, and 8 percent not implemented.

For the second goal (Reforms in state enterprises and privatization in general), 71 percent of the work was fully implemented, and 29 percent was implemented partially.

The third goal (development of human capital) was implemented by 100 percent, while the fourth goal (development of a favorable business environment) was implemented by 94 percent.

