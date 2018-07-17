Uzbekistan, Russia eye to build plant for production of pipes with thermal insulation

17 July 2018 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

A plant for production of pipes in a protective shell with thermal insulation may soon be built in Uzbekistan, Uzbek media outlets reported.

The plant’s founders will be Russia’s Ural Pipe Insulation Plant, the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services of Uzbekistan and the administration of the Tashkent region.

The plant will be called Tashkent Pipe Insulation Plant and will be located in Bekabad city of the Tashkent region. Its authorized capital will be $2 million with an equal distribution of shares between the Uzbek and Russian sides (50 percent each).

The Uzbek side will form its share of the authorized capital through the transfer of the boiler house of Bekabad city to the plant, and the Russian side – through direct foreign investments in the form of cars, equipment, technologies and the generated fixed assets.

The new plant is planned to be commissioned before February 1, 2019 with bringing the output of the annual production volume to 510 kilometers of pipes in a protective shell with thermal insulation by 2021.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47
"Uzagroexport" talks plans for dev't of agricultural industry of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:26
Latest
Azerbaijani president approves execution of SOFAZ’s 2017 budget
Politics 19:43
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve
Politics 19:36
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build highway in Gabala district
Politics 19:30
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 19:12
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47