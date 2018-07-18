New vice-president of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Hasan Demirkhan was appointed new vice-president of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the bank said on Tuesday.

To his duties Demirkhan started from today. He replaced Igor Leschukov, who held this position since November 2014. The Vice-President of BSTDB is elected for a period of four years.

Previously, Demirkhan held various positions in the Islamic Development Bank.

BSTDB was founded by Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Armenia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia. The authorized capital of the bank is 3.45 billion euros. The share of Azerbaijan in the share capital of the bank is five percent, and the country is the seventh largest shareholder of the BSTDB.

It should be noted that until now BSTDB has allocated credits for 360 million euros for projects in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news