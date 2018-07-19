Azerbaijan may increase wine exports twice in 2018 (Exclusive)

19 July 2018 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Azpetrol reveals reasons for suspension of LNG sale
Oil&Gas 19:57
Italian president ends his visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:45
Turkish FM to make first official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:38
Persons with refugee status in Azerbaijan increase by 23%
Society 18:34
Azerbaijan to strengthen protection of equity holders’ interests
Economy news 18:13
Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:05
Latest
Russia, Qatar keen to import Iran’s protein products – minister
Business 21:08
Azerbaijan, France enjoy good opportunities for military-technical co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 20:14
Azerbaijanis of Ukraine uniting (PHOTO)
Politics 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Azpetrol reveals reasons for suspension of LNG sale
Oil&Gas 19:57
Israel passes law to break up electricity monopoly
Israel 19:54
Italian president ends his visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:45
Turkish FM to make first official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19:38
Forcing China on trade with illegal action will not work - EU's Malmstrom
China 19:32
Ilham Aliyev meets executive chairman of Institute for Int’l Relations of France (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28