Over 95,000 people employed in Turkey in June

20 July 2018 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 98,197 Turkish citizens were provided with workplaces in Turkey in June 2018, which is 1.7 percent less than in the same period last year, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on July 20.

Out of the total number of the employed 37 percent are women and 63 percent - men, according to ISKUR.

During the first six months of 2018, the number of Turkish citizens provided with jobs amounted to 537,216 people.

"A total of 2.621 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in June 2018," ISKUR said. “Fifty-one percent of them are women and 49 percent are men.”
--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

