Mirziyoyev supports scientific research in Uzbekistan, issues multi-million grant

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered to allocate a $100-million grant to support introduction of scientific developments into practice, the presidential press service reported.

On top of that, the head of state ordered to increase wages of employees of research and development institutes.

Corresponding orders has been given during the meeting of Shavkat Mirziyoyev with representatives of the Academy of Sciences and research institutes, academicians, scientists, young researchers at the Institute of Nuclear Physics

The head of state criticized the low level of integration of science and production and insufficient support for scientific research.

“Each study has to be necessarily considered as a product, a customer of which is known in advance,” Mirziyoyev said.

The meeting also exchanged views on implementing current projects in the sphere, training personnel, creating and realizing scientific developments.

The Uzbek president also issued a decree on July 20 to establish an agency for development of nuclear energy in Uzbekistan, Uzatom.

The new body will be established under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan. It will work on development and implementation of a unified state policy and strategic directions in the sphere of development and use of nuclear energy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news