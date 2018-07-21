Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

21 July 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 9

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00046 manats or 0.23 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98436 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 9

1,9992

July 16

1,9874

July 10

1,9960

July 17

1,9921

July 11

1,9937

July 18

1,9794

July 12

1,9859

July 19

1,9801

July 13

1,9817

July 20

1,9828

Average weekly

1,9913

Average weekly

1,98436

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.84 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0,02706 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 9

0,0269

July 16

0,0272

July 10

0,0272

July 17

0,0273

July 11

0,0274

July 18

0,0271

July 12

0,0273

July 19

0,027

July 13

0,0273

July 20

0,0267

Average weekly

0,02722

Average weekly

0,02706

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00027 manats or 0.077 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35226 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 9

0,3726

July 16

0,3502

July 10

0,3595

July 17

0,351

July 11

0,3604

July 18

0,3539

July 12

0,3492

July 19

0,3533

July 13

0,3502

July 20

0,3529

Average weekly

0,35838

Average weekly

0,35226

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 09:34
Caspian littoral states to assess impact of economic activity in Caspian basin on ecology
Society 20 July 20:10
Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by late 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 20 July 19:48
Azerbaijan’s Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC discloses sales volumes (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 July 19:21
Latest
Aztelekom to buy cars via tender
Tenders 12:35
Azerkosmos to attract insurer via tender
Tenders 12:29
Baku Higher Oil School to attract contractor via tender
Tenders 12:24
Azerbaijan's satellite communication operato announces request for quotations
ICT 12:24
U.S. lawmakers cut anti-ZTE measure from defense bill
US 12:13
Potential of Uzbekistan's mineral deposits nears $6 trillion
Economy news 12:07
Uzbekistan to import natural rubber from Indonesia for production of tires
Economy news 11:59
Iran, Austria to organize joint course on tourism – envoy
Business 11:59
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 11:52