Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21
By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 11
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 12
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
July 13
|
1.7
|
July 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00046 manats or 0.23 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98436 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 9
|
1,9992
|
July 16
|
1,9874
|
July 10
|
1,9960
|
July 17
|
1,9921
|
July 11
|
1,9937
|
July 18
|
1,9794
|
July 12
|
1,9859
|
July 19
|
1,9801
|
July 13
|
1,9817
|
July 20
|
1,9828
|
Average weekly
|
1,9913
|
Average weekly
|
1,98436
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.84 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0,02706 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 9
|
0,0269
|
July 16
|
0,0272
|
July 10
|
0,0272
|
July 17
|
0,0273
|
July 11
|
0,0274
|
July 18
|
0,0271
|
July 12
|
0,0273
|
July 19
|
0,027
|
July 13
|
0,0273
|
July 20
|
0,0267
|
Average weekly
|
0,02722
|
Average weekly
|
0,02706
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.00027 manats or 0.077 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.35226 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 9
|
0,3726
|
July 16
|
0,3502
|
July 10
|
0,3595
|
July 17
|
0,351
|
July 11
|
0,3604
|
July 18
|
0,3539
|
July 12
|
0,3492
|
July 19
|
0,3533
|
July 13
|
0,3502
|
July 20
|
0,3529
|
Average weekly
|
0,35838
|
Average weekly
|
0,35226
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news