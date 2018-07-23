FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

23 July 2018 07:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is important to support operators along the whole food chain in order to further improve food security in Azerbaijan, Melek Cakmak, Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Trend.

"Establishing an efficient and competent food safety agency is only the first step. Support should be provided to farmers, producers, traders and other actors of the food chain. This can be ensured with different trainings, development of programs and guidelines on good production practices in different sectors, public awareness campaigns, and other activities of different FAO projects. It is important to support operators along the whole food chain," she said.

In addition, Cakmak noted that another important aspect to be considered is an adequate border control in the new setting.

Further, talking about FAO’s activities in Azerbaijan, she said that currently, FAO implements projects on (i) strengthening phytosanitary inspection and diagnostic services, (ii) preparation of a national land consolidation strategy and respective pilot project, (iii) capacity development on preparation, monitoring and evaluation of agricultural policies and programs, (iv) programme development for climate change adaptation, (v) forest resources assessment and monitoring to strengthen forestry policy and knowledge framework, (vi) improvement of the locust management in the country.

The implementation of these projects will continue in 2019 as well, added Cakmak.

