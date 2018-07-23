Online agro-exchange launched in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

The "Agrobirzha" online resource has been launched in Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan, where it is possible to buy, sell or exchange agricultural products, seeds, agricultural machinery, fertilizers, chemicals and services online, the press service of the regional governor’s office stated.

"Agrobirzha" will promote the expansion of markets, the establishment of direct contacts between the buyer and the seller, the increase in export operations, the Head of the Department of agriculture of Kyzylorda region Bakhyt Zhakhanov said.

"The producers often do not have direct access to markets, and the uncertainty about where, to whom and at what price to sell the produced goods is one of the unresolved problems not only in the region but also in the country. It's no secret that one of the factors of the rise in the cost of food products is a large number of intermediaries. Some 65 - 85 percent of added value fall to the share of intermediaries, the experts said. This leads to distorted pricing and unjustified overestimation of prices, and producers themselves receive minimal profit. So, we have created an electronic platform for trade in agricultural products," he said.

The work on improving the online resource continues, and mobile "Agrobirzha" app will be launched soon as well, the governor's office said in a statement.

