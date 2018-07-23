Investors from South Korea to help to relocate car market in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

The MIRATEC company has presented the project of relocation of the Sergeli automotive market in Tashkent, UzDaily.uz reported referring to the Tashkent city administration.

The plan was prsented to the Head of the capital city administration Jahangir Artykkhojaev.

The company proposes to create, within the framework of the project, a new car market on a new site according to modern standards and criteria.

Director of the company Dilshodkhon Mansurknonov noted that, the main investor of the project, the MIRATEC company plans to implement this project in cooperation with investors from South Korea.

The investor should provide information on the financing of the project in the near future.

It was reported earlier that, the "Sergeli" car market can move to the Yukorichirchik district of Tashkent region.

The relocation of the car market from the Sergeli district of Tashkent to a district of the capital region is conditioned by the inconveniences which it creates for residents, in particular the traffic jams.

