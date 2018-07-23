Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increases

23 July 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Interior Ministry of Turkey reports on elimination of 40 terrorists
Turkey 12:22
Number of Russian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy news 10:39
"Robbery of the century” committed in Istanbul
Turkey 09:27
Cavusoglu to visit Azerbaijan on July 24 - Foreign Ministry
Turkey 08:40
Earthquake shakes southeastern part of Turkey
Turkey 08:13
Turkish finance minister sees promising outlook for economic growth
Turkey 22 July 17:47
Latest
PayU buys Israeli payment technology firm Zooz
Israel 14:12
German economy showed improved momentum in the second quarter
Europe 14:11
Azerbaijani university to buy vehicles
Tenders 14:03
Citizens of Uzbekistan invited to update Tax Code
Economy news 13:59
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for G.E.C gas turbine
Tenders 13:58
U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal to likely push up oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:42
Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:28
China's Xi offers fresh $295 million grant to Sri Lanka
China 13:09
Uzbekistan to create Central Asia's biggest technological cluster, gas chemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:01