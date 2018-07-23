Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine and the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine JSC have entered the list of the three main taxpayers in Uzbekistan, the "News of Uzbekistan" newspaper reported citing the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan.

The total share of the two plants in the budget revenues in 2018 is 8.1 percent, with the contributions of the Navoi MMC at 5 percent and the contributions of the Almalyk MMC at 3.1 percent. The share of the UzTransGas joint stock company is 5.1 percent of the budget revenues in the current year.

There are 20 big taxpayers in the country, which provide one-third of the revenues to the state budget. Mubarekneftegaz accounts for 2 percent, while British American Tobacco Uzbekistan and the Bukhara Oil Refinery account for 1.8 percent.

Beeline (1.5 percent), the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex (1.4 percent), the Fergana Refinery, Kizilkumcement, Asiatransgas and Uzbekenergo (1.2 percent) are among other large taxpayers.

The contribution of Toshkentvinokombinati JSC, Shurtanneftegaz, UzKorGasChemical and Ucell in budget revenues is 1 percent. The list of top 20 taxpayers is closed by Uzbekistan Airways (0.9 percent), Coca Cola (0.8 percent), Ahangarantcement (0.6 percent) and the Mubarek Gas Processing Plant (0.5 percent).

The state budget revenues in 2018 are projected at 62,229.5 billion soums, of which 92 percent will be formed at the expense of taxes and other mandatory payments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news