Azerbaijan and Turkey to triple number of passenger flights

A meeting between the delegations of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey has been held in Baku, the ministry said in a statement July 25.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of airlines from both countries. The parties discussed the issue of liberalization of air communication between the two brotherly countries.

As a result of the negotiations, it was decided to increase the number of passenger flights between cities in the territory of the parties almost three times (from 45 to 127 flights per week).

The right of flights will be extended to all airlines of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In addition, the parties agreed to start discussions on a new draft Air Service Agreement. Once signed, this document should replace the current Intergovernmental agreement on air transport, signed on May 2, 1992.

