Azerbaijan supplies 8,000 pomegranate tree seedlings to Colombia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has exported 8,000 seedlings of pomegranate trees to Colombia this year, the Head of the State Service for Registration of Plant Varieties and Control of Seeds under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Imran Jumshudov said during a press conference July 25.

"They are planted in Colombia by Azerbaijani technology," Jumshudov said.

He noted that in general, the material and technical base in the field of plant growing is improving in Azerbaijan, and work in this area continues.

"Every farmer can check for free in the regional service laboratories the quality of the seeds that will be used for planting. In addition, the enterprises which will deal, in particular, with the cleaning, packaging and certification of seeds, are being built in five regions of Azerbaijan. We continue the work for obtaining high-quality seeds that will help reduce dependence on imports in this area, and can also be exported," said Jumshudov.

