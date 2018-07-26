Azerbaijan eyes to fully provide itself with seeds of main grain crops

26 July 2018 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to fully provide itself with seeds of major grain crops in the coming years, Imran Jumshudov, head of the State Service for Registration of Plant Varieties and Seed Control under the Ministry of Agriculture, said at a press conference in Baku.

"This year up to 100,000 high-quality cereal seeds are planned to be grown in Azerbaijan, whereas this figure was 80,000 in 2017,” he said. “In general, in the coming years we intend to fully provide ourselves with seeds of the main agriculture crops."

Speaking about the possibility of using genetically modified seeds in Azerbaijan, Jumshudov said that such cases are being stopped.

"Such seeds can be supplied to the country only for scientific research purposes," he stressed.

---

