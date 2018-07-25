National Bank of Georgia revokes license of subsidiary of International Bank of Azerbaijan

25 July 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia has revoked the license of subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the National Bank said in a statement July 25.

As noted, the decision was made on the basis of the appeal of the International Bank of Azerbaijan itself. Georgian subsidiary of the IBA will continue its activities as a non-bank business organization.

The shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan decided to leave the markets of Georgia and Russia in March.

"Naturally, this decision is based on a detailed analysis. We took into account the economic efficiency of the above mentioned structural units for the future activities of the bank and decided to stop their activities. This decision is related to the preparation of the International Bank of Azerbaijan for privatization," Abbas Ibragimov, the then acting IBA Board Chairman said, when commenting on the decision to leave the Russian and Georgian markets.

"IBA-Georgia" has been operating since 2006. The bank has been serving both Azerbaijani and Georgian clients. The International Bank of Azerbaijan was founded in January 1992.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan has been at the stage of recovery since July 2015, which is associated with the preparation for the privatization of the state-owned shares of the bank. The bank has been operating since 1992 and is one of the two state-owned banks in the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Related news
EBRD announces conditions of participation in privatization of IBA (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 July 16:02
Non-core assets of state enterprises of Azerbaijan should be privatized - official
Economy news 12 June 15:03
Azerbaijani bank starts issuing mobile e-signatures free of charge
ICT 1 June 20:10
Payment terminals of Azerbaijan adapted to receive bills of new denomination
ICT 1 June 09:05
Stronger regulations will accompany any French privatizations - Elysee adviser7
Europe 15 May 12:00
Tender: International Bank of Azerbaijan develops three-year strategy
Tenders 12 May 10:12
Moscow court’s decision won’t affect activities of Azerbaijan International Bank
Economy news 11 May 20:07
Changes in Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's International Bank
Economy news 11 May 19:10
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, April 16
Business 16 April 17:59