Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)

25 July 2018 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Russia has invested almost $4 billion in the economy of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said in Moscow, at a meeting with the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

Mustafayev noted that, Azerbaijani investments in the Russian economy exceeded $1 billion.

It was noted that, Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and the trade turnover between the countries increased by 22 percent in 2017.

The dynamics of growth of trade relations continued in 1H2018, and the trade turnover between the countries increased by 20 percent during this period.

Russia ranks first in the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

Maxim Oreshkin noted that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia attach great importance to the further expansion of cooperation between the countries, stressed the high potential for the development of trade and economic relations.

Such issues as the development of relations in the agricultural, financial, tax, customs, tourism, humanitarian spheres, as well as in the fields of education, sports, etc., expansion of business cooperation, the organization of joint ventures in various fields, the establishment of Trading houses of Azerbaijan and logistics centers in Russia, increasing exports of wine products, strengthening cooperation in the transport sector, the development of the transport corridor "North-South" were discussed at the meeting.

At the bilateral meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues related to the legal framework, the Azerbaijani-Russian regional forum, which is scheduled to be held in September, and other issues of mutual interest.

