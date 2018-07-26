Azerbaijan faces shortage of personnel able to use agricultural machinery

26 July 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

There is a need for personnel who could use agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, expert Ershad Huseynov said at a conference on innovations and problems in passenger and cargo transportation in Baku.

“Presently, there are about 80,000 units of agricultural machinery in the country,” he added.

"Some people use the machinery without a driver's license,” he said. “As a result, we hear that a tractor has turned over somewhere, people have died due to the lack of professional personnel and misuse of agricultural machinery."

Huseynov stressed that another problem is that maintenance of agricultural machinery is not always carried out in a timely manner.

