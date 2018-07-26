Uzbekistan, Belarus to create joint venture in pharma industry

26 July 2018 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian automaker exploring ways to increase presence in Uzbek auto market (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:10
Uzbekistan's pharma free economic zone announces criteria on participants (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 July 20:35
Uzbekistan launches online registration system for foreign citizens
Tourism 25 July 17:35
Uzbekistan to export internet access services to Afghanistan
ICT 25 July 16:40
Jizzakh Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan to host int'l investment forum
Economy news 25 July 16:10
Hungarian quick frozen food manufacturer may enter Uzbek agro industry (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 July 16:02
Latest
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:09
Exchange rate of Kazakh currency down by 2.6%
Kazakhstan 10:08
Iran to settle 30% of Turkmenistan gas dues in cash
Business 10:01
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for supply of reagents
Tenders 09:59
Turkey to continue fight against Gulen movement - defense minister
Turkey 09:56
Iran halts production of 8 car models over fuel efficiency
Business 09:22
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 09:17
Vodafone Ukraine may implement solution of Azerbaijan’s IT company
ICT 09:16
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 09:14