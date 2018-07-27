Uzbekistan greatly improves its rating in WB Logistics Performance Index

27 July 2018 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In the World Bank’s (WB) Logistics Performance Index (LPI), Uzbekistan ranked 99 out of 160 countries, which is 19 positions higher than in 2016 (118th place), the WB’s Building Connections to Enhance Competitiveness report said.

According to the LPI for 2018, Uzbekistan ranks 140th in terms of efficiency of customs procedures, 77th in infrastructure development and 120th in international shipments.

The country is ranked 88th in quality of logistics and competence and 90th in tracking of goods, as well as 91st in timeliness.

The report, published every two years since 2007, uses both qualitative and quantitative indicators to compare the effectiveness of logistics.

The report contains a rating of 160 countries on the degree of efficiency of supply chains that provide companies with access to national and international markets. In LPI for 2018 special attention is also paid to new problems, such as the stability of supply chains, their impact on the environment and the need for skilled workers.

The report and the Logistics Performance Index are tools that have been developed to help governments assess the achievements of their countries in the field of trade logistics by such key criteria as the level of competence and professionalism in logistics, the quality of the trade infrastructure, the cost of international transportation and the frequency of timely delivery of goods by appointment.

Uzbek joint-stock company Uzagroexport earlier told Trend that Uzbekistan invites foreign companies to take part in investment projects on construction of modern logistics centers.

According to the information, new logistics centers are planned to be established in six regions of the country, facilitating modern technologies for cold storage, packaging, calibration and processing of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The representative of the company noted that the work is already underway in this direction and increased attention is paid to development of the logistics infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

---

