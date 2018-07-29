Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increasing authorized capital by over 20%

29 July 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank is increasing its authorized capital by 40 million manats up to 225.85 million manats, said a message posted on the ESID (Electronic System for Information Disclosure) portal.

For this purpose, the bank issued 3,228,410 shares worth 12.39 manats each.

Kapital Bank, being the legal successor of "Sberbank", has more than 140 years of history of its activity in the banking business. The Bank is a member of PASHA Holding Group of Companies.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2018, the bank's assets amounted to 3.57 billion manats, liabilities - 3.3 billion manats.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 29)

