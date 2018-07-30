Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by late 2018 (Exclusive)

30 July 2018 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend

Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by 30 percent by late 2018, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Tobacco Producers and Exporters’ Association Telman Hasratov told Trend.

"Tobacco picking started relatively recently, but we already expect significant growth in production by the end of 2018," Hasratov said. "Presently, the biggest volumes of tobacco production are concentrated in Balakan, Shaki, Ismayilli, Gabala, Lerik and Masalli districts."

The main directions of export of Azerbaijani tobacco are Belarus and Russia, he said. The bulk of the tobacco produced in Azerbaijan, in turn, goes to the domestic market, he noted.

In parallel with production, it is planned to increase the export of tobacco as well by late 2018, he said.

Speaking about the purchase price of tobacco, which is presently unprofitable for producers, Hasratov said that this issue will be resolved at a meeting scheduled for July 27 by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry in Zagatala district.

"At the same meeting, issues of lending to tobacco producers will be discussed," he added. "In 2017, 600 hectares of land were used for tobacco production in Zagatala district, while in 2018, the area increased to 800 hectares."

He noted that tobacco producers also plan to upgrade their equipment.

Azerbaijan exported tobacco and its industrial substitutes worth $5.52 million in January-June 2018, and imported tobacco and its industrial substitutes worth $60.1 million, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

When compared to the same period of 2017, exports decreased by 9.06 percent and imports by about 17 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev_

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions, violate ceasefire
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Azerbaijani IT firms participate in "ELECOMP 2018" in Tehran
Business 09:37
Ambassador: Azerbaijan expects France to continue active involvement in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Politics 07:18
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 29 July 15:50
Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens
Society 29 July 15:47
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 29 July 15:27
Latest
Tashkent administration OKs big construction project
Economy news 10:15
Hyundai reveals production capacity of car plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:12
Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions, violate ceasefire
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30
Economy news 09:56
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Malaysia
Turkmenistan 09:54
Ministry of Defense of Turkey announces tender
Tenders 09:45
Turkish municipality announces tender for purchase of fuel
Turkey 09:38
Azerbaijani IT firms participate in "ELECOMP 2018" in Tehran
Business 09:37
Will Iran’s oil sales via stock exchange be effective?
Oil&Gas 09:17