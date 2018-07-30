Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan get right to buy cars using corporate bank cards

30 July 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan abolishes planned, control checks of business entities
Economy news 11:15
Tashkent administration OKs big construction project
Economy news 10:15
Hyundai reveals production capacity of car plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:12
WB to assist Uzbekistan in establishing eximbank, export promotion agency
Economy news 09:11
New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Turkmenistan 29 July 12:16
WB to assist Uzbekistan in establishing eximbank, export promotion agency
Economy news 28 July 14:55
Latest
Azerbaijan and Iran to strengthen cooperation in field of IT
ICT 14:53
Ukrtransnafta puts up another cargo of Azerbaijani oil for e-trades
Oil&Gas 14:43
India looking to compel e-commerce, social media firms to store data locally
Other News 14:34
Euro zone economic sentiment edges lower in July
Economy news 14:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 14:33
Oil prices edge higher but trade row caps gains
Oil&Gas 14:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 14:22
SOCAR’s Oil and Gas Construction Trust to buy pipes via tender
Tenders 14:20
June 2018: Georgian economy grows 4%
Georgia 14:08