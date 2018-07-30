Azerbaijan’s AtaBank opens new Samur division (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

New division of AtaBank OJSC Samur opened in Azerbaijan’s Gusar region.

Located near the checkpoint Samur, the division offers all types of banking services to both individuals and legal entities. In the new service center, all kinds of banking services, including cash settlements, deposits, money transfers, exchange services, utilities payments, consulting on business expansion, etc. are being offered to customers.

“The purpose of opening the Samur division, strategically important for us, in this region is in having an opportunity to serve foreign guests and our fellow citizens,” First Deputy Chairman of the Board of AtaBank OJSC Etibar Babashli said. “AtaBank OJSC always thinks about the convenience of its customers and with the opening of this branch, our bank has created all conditions for fast and convenient use of banking services for both visitors and those leaving for abroad.”

Operating since 1993, AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

More about the bank's products and services can be found by calling 136 and on the bank's website www.atabank.com

