Bitcoin fell below 8,000 USD on Monday as investors scaled back their exposure to cryptocurrenices and other risky assets, weighed down by further losses in technology and internet companies, Reuters reported.

At 3:09 p.m. (19:09 GMT), the world's biggest and best known virtual currency BTC=BTSP was down 2.64 percent at 7,999.89 USD on Luxemborg-based Bitstamp exchange.

