Anadolu Group ready to help strengthen various sectors of Uzbek economy

31 July 2018 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:35
Another opposition party of Turkey to hold congress for election of new leader
Turkey 11:06
Uzbekistan Airways begins Hajj-2018 flights
Tourism 10:30
Uzbek automaker to reduce prices on spare parts
Economy news 30 July 20:11
GM Uzbekistan to present electric vehicle soon
Economy news 30 July 17:53
Meeting of delegations of Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey held in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 30 July 17:41
Latest
Czech Republic names new ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 12:48
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:35
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for supply of pipes
Tenders 12:34
International "Sea Cup-2018” competition starts in Baku
Society 12:34
Sukhoi ready to offer new version of jets to Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:25
Israel’s request to withdraw Iranian forces from Syria is unrealistic - Russian ambassador
Russia 12:06
China's July manufacturing growth slows on trade dispute, softer domestic demand
China 12:02
Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan announces tender for purchase of diesel fuel
Tenders 12:01
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for international air transportation
Tenders 12:00