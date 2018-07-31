Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan resume growth

31 July 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Precious metals in Azerbaijan have risen in price July 31, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3,672 manats to 2078,0545 manats per ounce in the country on July 31, compared to the price on July 30.

The price of silver increased by 0,117 manats to 26,3296 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12,1075 manats to 1411,8075 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4,5475 manats to 1582,9125 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 31, 2018

July 30, 2018

Gold

XAU

2078,0545

2074,3825

Silver

XAG

26,3296

26,2126

Platinium

XPT

1411,8075

1399,7

Palladium

XPD

1582,9125

1578,3650

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Discussions on TAP in Washington show Trump’s special attention towards Baku – Peter Tase
Oil&Gas 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 100 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 31
Economy news 10:30
Trump hopes Italy will be able to build TAP
Oil&Gas 10:14
PM Conte: TAP is strategic work in terms of energy supply to Italy
Oil&Gas 09:56
French SUEZ Group reveals details of contract with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:32
Latest
“I drew boy holding banner with word “Student” and standing near BHOS on my shirt”
Society 11:20
Iran, Russia mulling joint firm to fend off US sanctions – rail official
Economy news 11:17
Another opposition party of Turkey to hold congress for election of new leader
Turkey 11:06
Iranian rial continues to decline as new sanctions loom
Economy news 10:51
Discussions on TAP in Washington show Trump’s special attention towards Baku – Peter Tase
Oil&Gas 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 100 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 31
Economy news 10:30
Uzbekistan Airways begins Hajj-2018 flights
Tourism 10:30
Iran, Belarus agree over ‘oil for machinery’ barter deal
Oil&Gas 10:17