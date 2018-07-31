Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan resume growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Precious metals in Azerbaijan have risen in price July 31, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3,672 manats to 2078,0545 manats per ounce in the country on July 31, compared to the price on July 30.

The price of silver increased by 0,117 manats to 26,3296 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12,1075 manats to 1411,8075 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4,5475 manats to 1582,9125 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 31, 2018 July 30, 2018 Gold XAU 2078,0545 2074,3825 Silver XAG 26,3296 26,2126 Platinium XPT 1411,8075 1399,7 Palladium XPD 1582,9125 1578,3650

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news