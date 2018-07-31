Azerbaijan to set up logistics center in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (UPDATE)

31 July 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

A logistics center with an area of 10 hectares will be established in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Nazim Talibov, director general of the industrial park, told reporters in Baku July 31.

"The logistics center will be able to support the Green Corridor project, to be located in a 10-hectare territory of the park,” he said. “Design estimates are ready. The construction of the center will be launched in 2019. The project cost has not been set yet."

Talibov stressed that the logistics center will support the residents of the park in export-import operations.

"Such a logistics center will help the residents increase the rationality and efficiency of export-import operations," he said. “The logistics center will also have access to the railway, currently being built to the park."

Presently, Azerbaijan has five industrial parks: the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, the Balakhani Industrial Park, the Garadagh Industrial Park, the Mingachevir Industrial Park and the Pirallahi Industrial Park, as well as four industrial zones: the Neftchala, Masalli, Hajigabul and Sabirabad industrial zones.

Today, all residents of industrial parks, high-tech parks and agriculture parks are exempt from property tax, land tax, profit tax and VAT on imported equipment for seven years. Repatriation of profits after payment of taxes is guaranteed to all investors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan simplifying export-import operations for industrial parks
Economy news 14:18
Azerbaijan to set up logistics center in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park
Economy news 13:36
Over $1B to be invested in Azerbaijan’s industrial parks: deputy minister
Economy news 5 June 18:52
Balakhani Industrial Park - successful example of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 June 17:04
Six more companies to start working in Azerbaijani industrial park
Economy news 1 June 15:48
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 31 May 17:16
Latest
Merger of two banks completed in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:20
Will Turkmenistan and Russia resume gas trade?
Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 30
Oil&Gas 16:08
Kazakhstan hopes to improve its position in Global Competitiveness Index
Kazakhstan 16:08
Time frame of meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 15:59
Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi airport increases number of agreements with foreign companies
Economy news 15:53
Kazakh Energy Ministry: talks on restoring Central Asian Power System underway (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:51
UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal
Europe 15:49