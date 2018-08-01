Uzbekistan Railways launches online sale of tickets for Visa cardholders

1 August 2018 08:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek banking sectors grows immensely
Economy news 31 July 17:31
Prices on high-speed train tickets in Uzbekistan up
Tourism 31 July 17:28
Way down they go: consumer prices in Uzbekistan decrease again
Economy news 31 July 17:26
Kazakh Energy Ministry: talks on restoring Central Asian Power System underway (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 31 July 15:52
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 July 15:51
Uzbek officials explain GM Uzbekistan's raise of car prices
Economy news 31 July 15:08
Latest
Turkmenistan announces tender for reconstruction of chemical factory
Tenders 09:19
President Aliyev congratulates Swiss counterpart
Politics 09:09
President Aliyev congratulates president of Benin
Politics 09:01
Pence calls on US Senate to establish DHS Cybersecurity Agency
US 08:04
Russia, Japan agree to expand cooperation on security
Russia 07:50
BTK to have positive impact on developing new transport routes – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:30
Trump to propose 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports: source
US 05:52
US judge blocks online publication of 3D-printed gun schematics
US 04:16
Aeromexico plane crashes in north Mexico, no deaths (PHOTO) (UPDATED)
Other News 03:16