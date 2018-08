Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1, 2018

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has kept the discount rate at the level of ten percent, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said at a press conference August 1.

The CBA also decided to keep the interest rate cap at the level of 12 percent and the interest rate floor at the level of 8 percent.

Story still developing

