Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks impact of new transportation tariffs on inflation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The change in passenger transportation tariffs in Azerbaijan will not have a serious impact on inflation expectations, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference in Baku Aug. 1.

"Of course, these prices in the consumer basket are significant,” he said. “Nevertheless, we believe this change will not affect the inflation forecasts for the current year, which are 6-8 percent, that is, the effect of this factor on inflation will be minimal.”

The new passenger transportation tariffs came into force in Azerbaijan on August 1.

Presently, the metro fare is 0.3 manats, regular intracity bus fare is 0.3 manats, intercity and inter-settlement bus fare, depending on distance, is from 0.3 to 0.9 manats, intercity regular bus fare is 2.4 gepiks per kilometer.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 1)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news