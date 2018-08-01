Saudi company may implement e-commerce projects in Uzbekistan

1 August 2018 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

The Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan held a meeting with representatives of the Saudi company Ajlan & Bros. Co. Ltd. on July 31, UzDaily reports.

The parties discussed possible cooperation in such areas as e-commerce, electronic payments, smart systems for trading platforms, and others.

General Manager of Ajlan & Bros. Mohammed Alhas noted that the company sees a huge potential in Uzbekistan for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We are looking for reliable partners for long-term and stable cooperation in order to bring our company to international markets. We see implementing projects in Uzbekistan as a priority, taking into account the existing and the additionally created favorable conditions for foreign companies in your country," Alhas said.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

