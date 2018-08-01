Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 31

1 August 2018 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $75.75 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on July 31, that is $0.65 less than on July 30, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend Aug. 1.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $74.92 per barrel on July 31, or $0.68 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $71.54 per barrel on July 31, or $0.65 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $74.46 per barrel on July 31 or $0.67 less than the previous price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CBA: Azerbaijan has potential to improve its international ratings
Economy news 15:45
Soft loans for business in Azerbaijan become cheaper
Economy news 14:30
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks impact of new transportation tariffs on inflation
Economy news 13:28
Snam reveals volume of equity investments in TAP AG
Oil&Gas 13:09
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC reveals volume of investments in projects
Oil&Gas 12:11
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects as of late June
Oil&Gas 11:31
Latest
Volkswagen mulls own production of battery cells in Europe
Europe 15:55
Kazakhstan to open trade house in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:52
Google plans censored version of search engine in China
China 15:52
Lavrov-Pompeo meeting complicated by schedule issues
Russia 15:49
CBA: Azerbaijan has potential to improve its international ratings
Economy news 15:45
Russian, Qatari foreign ministers vow to boost bilateral cooperation
Russia 15:45
Remittances to Uzbekistan exceed $2B
Economy news 15:40
Turkmenistan cuts coefficients for tariff rates on railway export transportation
Economy news 15:26
Saudi company may implement e-commerce projects in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:13