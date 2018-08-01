Azerbaijan may continue to ease its monetary policy (UPDATE)

1 August 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (First version published at 11:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

There is a potential for further easing monetary policy in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference August 1.

"However, it is necessary to take into account both external and internal risks when making regulatory decisions in this sphere," Rustamov said.

He attributed the volatility of exchange rates and inflation in the partner countries to external risks, and the rapid growth of imports to domestic ones.

"These factors can lead to an increase in inflation, which should be taken into account when making decisions on monetary policy. At the same time, I note that inflation is in a downward trend and is fixed at a single-digit level. The average annual inflation amounted to 3 percent in the 6 months of 2018, which is below the declared target interest rate of 6-8 percent. Reduction of the inflation, strengthening of the nominal effective exchange rate of the manat, optimal management of the money supply, reduction of the inflation expectations, seasonal factors - all these reduced to some extent the impact of inflation processes in the partner countries on the growth of inflation in Azerbaijan," Rustamov said.

He also added that the Central Bank, together with other relevant government agencies, is working on the transition to a floating exchange rate of the manat.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan may continue to ease its monetary policy
Economy news 11:42
Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps discount rate unchanged (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:23
Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:48
Precious metals continue to drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 July 10:36
Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan may grow by 70%
Economy news 28 July 13:37
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 11:09
Latest
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 20:37
Capital expenditures of BTC pipeline increase slightly
Oil&Gas 20:30
Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda cuts economical dependence on oil
Oil&Gas 20:22
Azerbaijani president awards Yuli Gusman
Politics 20:15
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue policy of Armenia’s isolation
Politics 20:04
International monetary reserves of Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 19:57
President Aliyev: 2019 to be year of accelerated development in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:31
Cash in circulation in Azerbaijan down
Economy news 18:55
Iran denies report deputy minister arrested for graft
Society 18:22