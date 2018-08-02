Iran, Turkmenistan agree to revive trade at border markets

2 August 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran says ready to export fishery products to Georgia
Economy news 09:18
Iran denies report deputy minister arrested for graft
Society 1 August 18:22
Turkmenistan to host summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 1 August 17:29
Kazakhstan to open trade house in Turkmenistan
Economy news 1 August 15:52
Turkmenistan cuts coefficients for tariff rates on railway export transportation
Economy news 1 August 15:26
New chairman appointed at Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange
Turkmenistan 1 August 14:03
Latest
Kazakhstan reveals Inflation rate in 1H18
Kazakhstan 10:16
U.S.-China trade dispute hitting German companies
US 10:14
Russia approves draft agreement on co-op in field of transport in Caspian Sea
Russia 10:05
Israel Chemicals reports jump in profit
Israel 09:59
Azerbaijan sharply increases sale of electricity, berries
Economy news 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 73 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Azerbaijan limits poultry import from some Russian regions
Business 09:56
Oil steadies to trade higher after losses
Oil&Gas 09:55
US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 1.75-2%
Economy news 09:53