Russia’s company to arrange production of tractors in Kazakhstan

Russia’s company together with the Minsk Tractor Works will commission a plant for the production of Kirovets tractors in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, the Kazakh media cited deputy head of local government in Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliev as saying Aug. 2.

"A plant for the assembly of tractors will be commissioned at the site of the plant for the production of elevators," he said. “The plant intends to produce up to 3,000 tractors a year.”

A plant for the production of elevators is planned to be commissioned on the basis of the Kostanay industrial zone. The elevator production project was cancelled due to financial problems of Yekaterinburg’s VEK company.

"The Russian side planned to launch the production of elevators this summer,” Myrzaliev said. “But Yekaterinburg’s company left the project probably due to a lack of current assets, that is, at first the company had intentions, but in the end it refused."

