Dollar steady after jobs data miss

The U.S. dollar was steady against a basket of peers on Aug.3 after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July, but tightening labour market conditions supported investors’ expectations for two more interest rate hikes this year from the Federal Reserve, Reuters reports.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was about flat on the day at 95.148, after dipping as low as 94.98. The index was up 0.5 percent for the week.

