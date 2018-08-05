Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

5 August 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 21.896 manats or 1.06 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,070.5099 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 23

2,094.1195

July 30

2,074.3825

July 24

2,072.5635

July 31

2,078.0545

July 25

2,081.905

Aug. 1

2,075.751

July 26

2,093.6775

Aug. 2

2,071.875

July 27

2,081.633

Aug. 3

2,052.4865

Average weekly

2,084.7797

Average weekly

2,070.5099

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2008 manats or 0.77 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 23

26.3547

July 30

26.2126

July 24

26.1064

July 31

26.3296

July 25

26.2956

Aug. 1

26.2988

July 26

26.5226

Aug. 2

26.1991

July 27

26.2471

Aug. 3

26.0118

Average weekly

26.30528

Average weekly

26.21038

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.442 manats or 0.03 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,405.0347 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 23

1,405.866

July 30

1,399.27

July 24

1,408.79

July 31

1,411.8075

July 25

1,417.545

Aug. 1

1,421.1745

July 26

1,430.2865

Aug. 2

1,393.2095

July 27

1,408.9345

Aug. 3

1,399.712

Average weekly

1,414.2844

Average weekly

1,405.0347

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 18.4875 manats or 1.17 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,573.5574 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 23

1518,236

July 30

1578,365

July 24

1546,082

July 31

1582,9125

July 25

1554,497

Aug. 1

1586,202

July 26

1588,905

Aug. 2

1560,43

July 27

1582,938

Aug. 3

1559,8775

Average weekly

1558,1316

Average weekly

1573,5574

---

